The second match of the T20I series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The players never took the field for the second innings as a drizzle showed up during the innings break and never relented.

#Cricket #INDvSA



MATCH ABANDONED🌧️



The second T20I between India and South Africa has been called off due to rain.



The players never took the field for the second innings.



Earlier in the day, India had won the toss and asked South Africa to bat first in their bid to level the series.

The Proteas women got off to a good start with skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits adding 43 runs for the opening wicket before the former was prized out by Pooja Vastrakar in the fifth over for 22.

Brits then added 32 runs with Marizanne Kapp before the latter fell prey to Deepti Sharma’s off-spin.

Anneke Bosch (40) then joined hands with Brits for a 38-run stand. The latter brought up her second consecutive half-century off 36 deliveries before falling to Sharma.

Annerie Dercksen provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 3-ball 12 as South Africa posted 177/6 in their 20 overs.

Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up two wickets apiece for India, while Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav shared the other two wickets.