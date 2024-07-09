Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid on Saturday.

The two-time Olympian concluded her campaign at the tournament, as part of her build-up for the 2024 Paris Games, in brilliant fashion when she beat Mariia Tiumerekova, competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, 10-5 in the women’s 50kg final.

Phogat began her run to the gold medal with a 12-4 win over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, the reigning Pan American champion. She then beat the Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Madison Parks of Canada by fall in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Phogat beat Canada’s Katie Dutchak 9-4 to reach the final.

Phogat, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist herself, had some visa issues ahead of the tournament as she received her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old will now travel to Boulogne sur-Mer in France for a 20-day training stint ahead of her third apperance at the Olympics.