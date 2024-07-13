Reading
Adani power plant will destroy more forests than projected, experts say
Hathras stampede: How caste discrimination has stoked the popularity of Dalit spiritual leaders
How to eat more nutritiously: Three changes to make to your diet
Why is Surya the only god in the Brahmanic pantheon to wear high boots?
How cartoonists and social media reacted to Modi in Moscow
‘Video of journalist Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not fake or edited,’ X tells Delhi HC
Watch: From Kim Kardashian and John Cena to Tony Blair, foreign guests arrive for Ambani wedding
In Assam, over a thousand Muslim families evicted from railway land – but not their Hindu neighbours
‘Sarfira’ review: Sky-high emotions in film about India’s first low-cost airline
Cricket: Gautam Gambhir as head coach – What can India expect from former batter and politician?