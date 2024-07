India will be represented by a total of 117 athletes – including seven alternate or reserve players – the Indian Olympic Association announced on Tuesday.

The athletes will be accompanied by 140 support staff and officials. Out of the 140, a total of 72 support staff and officials have been granted government funding.

Athletics remains India’s biggest contingent for the Paris Games with a total of 29 athletes. This was after women’s shot putter Abha Khatua was dropped from the final squad after the Athletics Federation of India had initially named her in the team.

Shooting and hockey are the next two big contingents with 21 and 19 athletes respectively. Meanwhile, there will be an eight-member contingent in Table Tennis, seven in badminton, and six each in archery, wrestling, and boxing.