As we count down to the 2024 Olympic Games , the top competitors will be expected to continue to perform at the highest level, while others will hope to punch above their weight and reach for a spot on the podium. In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.

Tokyo 2020 marked the high point of Indian hockey in the 21st century. The men’s team secured an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years after winning a bronze, while the women’s team came agonizingly close to winning a first-ever medal, finishing fourth.

Unfortunately, the women’s team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics leaving the men to shoulder the weight of expectations this time around. Having punched above their weight to clinch bronze in Tokyo three years ago, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team will have a target on their backs in Paris.

While a majority of the team that played in Tokyo will also be in action in Paris, the biggest change in the Indian set up has been in coaching, with South African Craig Fulton taking over from Graham Reid last year.

Fulton, the former head coach of Ireland, has only been in charge of the team for a year but has managed to stamp his style of play on the team. Banking on India’s strengths as a good counter-attacking unit, Fulton has implemented a defend-to-win mentality in his side which has delivered some good results.

With an emphasis on reducing errors in defence and patiently building from the back, Fulton has moulded the side into one which is hard to break down. In the last season of the FIH Pro League, India secured the joint most draws in the season and had the fourth-best defence in the league.

PR Sreejesh has been in exceptional form in goal over the last year and strolled into the team ahead of his younger understudy Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas have been solid in the centre of defence, while Sumit and Jarmanpreet Singh have been providing good support down the wing from defence.

“Craig’s philosophy is to defend to win,” Manpreet Singh told Scroll. “We want to control the play and keep possession of the ball. Rotate the ball and make our opposition work before finding the right moment to try for the goal. If you are attacking all the time, the chances of losing possession is higher and that leaves you having to defend more.”

With Manpreet Singh at the base of the midfield and Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad operating higher up, India have a solid midfield trio. They are also ably supported from the bench with Raj Kumar Pal and Shamsher Singh offering good substitution options.

As strong as India have become in defence, there are still questions to be asked about the team’s attacking output.

India have not been clinical in front of goal when compared to powerhouses Belgium, Germany, Australia and the Netherlands. Moreover, India are highly reliant on the drag-flicking prowess of Harmanpreet Singh for goals.

In all competitions since July 2023, India have scored 76 field goals, 66 penalty corner goals and eight penalty strokes. It is to be noted that India’s field goal tally has been greatly inflated because the team played weaker opposition in the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games where they scored a combined 52 field goals, 41 penalty corner goals and four from penalty strokes.

At 1.15 goals, India’s field goals to penalty corner goals ratio is lower than the Netherlands (2.19 goals), Belgium (1.78 goals), Australia (1.25 goals) and Germany (1.21 goals). When you remove the goals India scored at the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games, the number further dips to 0.92 goals.

Unlike in Tokyo 2020 where Rupinder Pal Singh shared penalty corner duties with Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian captain will be expected to shoulder the role all by himself in Paris.

Rohidas and Sanjay are the other drag flickers in the squad but neither are expected to match Harmanpreet Singh’s output in Paris. Over the past 12 months, Sanjay has yet to score a goal while Rohidas has scored six goals – albeit only one coming against a non-Asian team.

India will need their forward line to contribute more with goals and winning penalty corners. While the young pair of Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek have been in good goalscoring touch, the same cannot be said for the experienced duo of Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Favourable run of matches

India have been drawn in Group B in Paris alongside reigning champions Belgium, Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina, with the top four progressing through to the knockouts.

On paper, India have a favourable start to the tournament as they face New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland in their first three matches. It is an ideal start for India as they will be able to acclimatise to the conditions before facing the big guns in Belgium and Australia.

However, India will not be taking any opposition lightly in Paris. New Zealand famously beat India in the crossover stage of the World Cup last year while Ireland did the double over Belgium in the Pro League a few months ago.

“The first three matches are good for us but ultimately it will all be on us,” Manpreet Singh said. “We have played with all the teams and we know their strengths and weaknesses. We are not underestimating any team. We need to focus on our game plan and execute them regardless of who we are facing.

“At big events, you try to make every opportunity count. Every team which comes to the Olympics wants to give it their all. In other competitions they might go at 80% but at the Olympics they go to 110%.”

India have a difficult task in Paris, but not impossible. The heroics of Tokyo 2020 have led to raised expectations with many hoping that Paris will see India clinch a record-extending 13th Olympic medal in the sport. Will Harmanpreet Singh and Co be able to continue the momentum?

Hockey at the Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 9

India’s group stage schedule in Paris Vs New Zealand on July 27 and 9pm IST Vs Argentina on July 29 at 4.15pm SIT Vs Ireland on July 30 at 4.45pm IST Vs Belgium on August 1 at 1.30pm IST Vs Australia on August 2 at 4.45pm IST

India’s past Olympic medals in Hockey Edition Medal 1928 Amsterdam Gold 1932 Los Angeles Gold 1936 Berlin Gold 1948 London Gold 1952 Helsinki Gold 1956 Melbourne Gold 1960 Rome Silver 1964 Tokyo Gold 1968 Mexico City Bronze 1972 Munich Bronze 1980 Moscow Gold 2020 Tokyo Bronze