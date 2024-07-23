India powered into the semi-finals of the of the 2024 Women’s T20 Asia Cup after a commanding 82-run win over Nepal at the Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Opener Shafali Verma posted her best T20I score of 81 runs off 48 balls as India posted 178/3 after batting first. In response, Nepal could only muster 96/9 in their 20 overs.

India had already secured their place in the semi-finals after beating Pakistan and Nepal in their opening two group matches. India decided to rest captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar with Sajana Sajeevan and Arundhati Reddy coming into the side.

Verma opened the innings with Dayalan Hemalatha with the pair adding 122 runs in 14 overs before the latter was dismissed for a 42-ball 47. Verma departed soon after but Jemimah Rodrigues’ 15-ball 28 helped India get past 170.

India struck twice in the powerplay during Nepal’s chase as Reddy got rid of opener Samjhana Khadka while Renuka Singh dismissed Kabita Kunwar.

The Indian bowlers applied the squeeze on the scoring as Nepal laboured to get past the 50-run mark in 10 overs. Deepti Sharma struck thrice and also effected a run out as India wrapped up a comfortable win.

India will await the winner of the final two matches in group B in the semi-finals which will take place on Friday.