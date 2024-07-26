Paris Olympics 2024, live: The Parade of Nations begins on the River Seine
Live updates from the opening ceremony of the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Live updates
11.37 pm: We take a break from the Parade of Nations as the build up once again resumes for the lighting of the Olympic torch. Earlier, the great Zinedine Zidane walked with the torch in a promo, but his path was blocked in the subway. He handed the torch over to some of the Paris youth, who were led through the catacombs of Paris by a mysterious figure.
That figure now carries the torch through Paris towards its final destination.
11.19 pm: Pop sensation Lady Gaga is the first act of the Opening Ceremony. The Parade of Nations has taken a brief pause.
11.14 pm: India will be 84th on the list in the Parade of Nations. Greece, as is the standard, is the first contingent to come out. After that, it goes in alphabetical order in the name of how the country is known in French – for example, Germany will come early as the country is called Alemania in France.
11.11 pm: The Seine is set for the Parade of Nations!
11.09 pm: AND HERE WE GO!
11.06 pm: As we wait, here is a list of the previews put up by The Field, highlighting the Indian contingent and their chances across the eight sports where the country has won a medal in the past.
11.04 pm: Not long to go before the Opening Ceremony begins!
“It’s an absolute honour to attend the opening ceremony especially as flag bearers. I have not attended too many opening ceremonies but I’ve told them to just enjoy the ceremony. We have put in unprecedented efforts and we hope they deliver”— Gagan Narang, India's chef-de-mission and former Olympic medallist shooter
10.41 pm: But there’s always time to stop and savour the special attire for the Opening Ceremony.
10.41 pm: Contingents from 206 nations are preparing for the Parade of Nations along the River Seine.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!
The grand celebration towards the end of another Olympic cycle is here, as the world’s best athletes descent upon Paris for the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympic Games.
For the Indians, the heroics of Tokyo 2020 are still fresh in the memory, as the players dare to dream of bigger victories in the French capital.
Today however, the Opening Ceremony will mark the beginning of the sporting extravaganza. But this will be the first time the fabled Parade of Nations takes place outside a stadium. Over 80 boats and barges will carry the delegates of the 206 participating nations along the river Seine.
Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal and badminton star PV Sindhu have been nominated as the flag bearers for the Indian team that boasts 117 competitors (including reserves) across 16 sports.
Tonight, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially begin.
Screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema, the official Paris Olympics website.