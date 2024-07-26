Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur delivered an early breakthrough with a three-wicket haul while Smriti Mandhana scored a brisk fifty as India trounced Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the semi-final at the Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Friday.

Defending champions India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in what will be their ninth final appearance in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Chasing a modest total of 81, Shafali Verma (26*) and Mandhana (55*) were in command from the start, effortlessly finished at 83 for no loss in 11 overs.

Mandhana and Verma propelled India to 46/0 during the powerplay.

Earlier, Thakur (3/10) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/14) dominated with excellent spells, leaving Bangladesh struggling from the start.

Thakur's four-over spell, with support from Radha, dismantled Bangladesh for 80/8 in 20 overs after they elected to bat first.

Thakur struck in the first over, dismissing Dilara Akter, followed by Ishma Tanjim and Murshida Khatun in quick succession, reducing Bangladesh to 25/3 inside the powerplay.

Skipper Nigar Sultana (32), the tournament’s third-highest run-getter, tried to anchor the innings but found little support.

A late 36-run partnership between Sultana and Shorna Akter came a little too late to change the course of the match.