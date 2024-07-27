India at 2024 Paris Olympics Day 1, Live: Air rifle mixed teams aim for medals; shuttlers in action
Live updates from main events from Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Live updates
Abhijit Nair: India will kickstart their badminton campaign today with an aim to keep their medal winning streak in the sport at the Olympics alive. Men’s singles star Lakshya Sen will be the first Indian shuttler in action, up against the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-finallist Kevin Cordon. He will be followed by the former world No 1 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The badminton action for the day will round off with the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto going up against fourth seeds Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of South Korea in the women’s doubles.
Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will begin their campaign in the men’s doubles event today. They take on the French duo of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at Roland Garros, the same venue where the French Open is held.
The Indian contingent was led by flag bearers PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal on the glittering Opening Ceremony along the River Seine last night.
The Indian shooting contingent will be the first in action from the country on Day 1 of the Olympics, and this will also be the first medal available for the Indians, with both the qualification and medal rounds taking place today.
Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan will pair up while Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal will form the second Indian team in the 10m mixed rifle events.
Later on, Arjun Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will compete in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification round. Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification round.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
After a glittering opening ceremony last night which had its share of ups and downs, the Paris Olympics are officially open. The evening on Seine however was marred by “coordinated attacks” on France’s rail network ahead of the opening ceremony, but the ceremony itself was not in any harm’s way.
The teams of Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. If they finish in the top four, they will have a chance to begin India’s campaign in Paris with multiple medals.
It is an action-packed day in racquet sports with the Indian badminton, tennis and table tennis campaigns getting underway.
Later in the day, even the Indian men’s hockey team will open their campaign against New Zealand, while Preeti Pawar will be the lone boxer from the country in action on the opening day.
