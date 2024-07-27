Manu Bhaker and the women’s archery team will be in the running to win India’s first medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker, 22, was the only Indian to reach the final of her event on Saturday and will be looking to banish the ghosts of Tokyo 2020 when she takes to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

The women’s archery team will be hoping to win India’s first Olympic medal in the sport when they resume their campaign on July 28.

Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur are seeded fourth, which has given them direct entry into the quarter-finals where they will face either hosts France or the Netherlands.

Victory in the quarter-final will see India face archery powerhouse South Korea, who obliterated their own Olympic record in the qualification round, in the semi-finals. The medal matches for the women’s team event will take place later in the day.

PV Sindhu will begin her campaign to win a third Olympic medal as she takes on Fathimath Abdul Razzaq from the Maldives in the women’s singles Group M match. HS Prannoy will also begin his Olympic journey when he takes on Germany’s Fabian Roth.

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen makes her Olympic debut as she takes on Germany’s Maxi Corina Kloetzer in the women’s 50kg round of 32.

Also in action on Sunday will be table tennis stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula in their respective singles Round of 64 matches.

India's schedule on July 28 (all times IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal Event? Shooting 12.45pm 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal No Badminton Not before 12.50pm Women’s Singles Group M PV Sindhu No Table Tennis 2.15pm Women’s Singles Round of 64 Sreeja Akula No Shooting 2.45pm 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta No Table Tennis 3pm Men’s Singles Round of 64 Achanta Sharath Kamal No Shooting 3.30pm 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final Manu Bhaker Yes Boxing 3.50pm Women’s 50kg Round of 32 Nikhat Zareen No Table Tennis 4.30pm Women’s Singles Round of 64 Manika Batra No Archery 5.45pm Women’s Team Quarter-final Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur No *Archery 7.17pm Women’s Team Semi-final Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur No Badminton Not before 8pm Men’s Singles Group K HS Prannoy No *Archery 8.18pm Women’s Team medal matches Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur Yes * Depending on previous rounds

Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.