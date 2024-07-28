Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!

Manu Bhaker saved the Indian shooting contingent’s blushes on Saturday after reaching the final of the women’s 10m air pistol event. Bhaker was the only Indian shooter to reach the final with no Indians reaching the medals round in the 10m air rifle mixed team and the men’s individual 10m air pistol events. The 22-year-old was also the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic final since Suma Shirur in the women’s 10m air rifle final at Athens 2004.

Bhaker, who suffered heartbreak in Tokyo 2020, will have the chance to win India’s first medal today.

Also hoping to win a medal today will be the women’s archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur. The fourth seeded trio will compete directly in the quarter-finals before potentially facing South Korea who have won gold in the event in every edition.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy begin their singles campaign today as do paddlers Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula. World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen also begins her hunt for an Olympic medal today.

It’s going to be an action-packed day!

Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.