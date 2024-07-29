Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a knee injury, the Badminton World Federation website announced late on Sunday.

Lamsfuss along with partner Marvin Siedel was drawn in Group C alongside India’s medal hope in men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The German pair were scheduled to play the Indian duo on Monday at 12pm IST, but is now cancelled.

Rankireddy and Shetty had opened their campaign on Saturday with a 21-18, 21-14 against France’s Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar. On the same day, Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto played Lamsfuss and Siedel and beat them 21-13, 21-17.

However, with the withdrawal of the German pair, the Indonesians’ win is now voided and the remaining matches have been cancelled.

Men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen also finds himself in a similar predicament as the Indonesians with his first match win in the Olympics having been cancelled because of the withdrawal of his opponent, Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon.