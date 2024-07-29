India at 2024 Paris Olympics Day 3 live updates: Ramita, 10m air pistol mixed teams in action
Live updates from the main events from Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Live updates
Badminton, women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are back for their second group stage match after a loss to the Korean pair on Saturday. They are up against the higher ranked Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida this time around. A must-win battle for the Indians.
Shooting, 10m air pistol mixed qualification: Two Indian teams will be competing out of 17 pairs in the qualification event. While Manu Bhaker will pair up with Sarabjot Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema make up the second team. Each shooter will get 300 shots over three series, with the total team tally deciding the ranking. The top four teams move into the medal round.
Shooting: Busy day today for Indian shooting with four medals up for grabs. Two Indian teams – including Manu Bhaker – will compete in the air pistol mixed team qualification event, while Prithviraj Tondaiman starts in the men's trap qualifiers.
At 1pm, Ramita Jindal will compete in the women's 10m air rifle final, before Arjun Babuta competes for a medal in the men's event at 3.30 pm.
Adam Peaty denied third straight gold in photo finish final
Adam Peaty was denied a third straight 100m breaststroke gold medal by Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi Sunday in a thrilling final. The final was billed as a showdown between Peaty and Chinese world champion Qin Haiyang, but Martinenghi came out on top with a timing 59.03secs.
Peaty and American Nic Fink both clocked 59.05 to share second place with Qin fading to seventh after leading at the turn.
The shock win shattered Peaty's hopes of matching American legend Michael Phelps as the only men to win three consecutive Olympic titles in the same event.
"It's been a very long way back," said Peaty, who stepped away from the sport in recent times to deal with depression, among other issues.
"It doesn't matter what the time is, to me I've already won. It took so much to get here. In my heart I have won, these are happy tears," he added, sobbing.
Withdrawals from the men’s singles and men’s doubles events have put the campaigns of Lakshya Sen and the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in two contrasting lights.
With Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon pulling out due to injury, Sen’s win against him has been deleted and the points don’t count anymore. However, Rankireddy and Shetty were scheduled to play the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Siedel, before which Lamsfuss pulled out as well due to injury.
While the third-ranked doubles seeds now have one more match left, Sen has two matches to play – one later today against Belgium’s Julian Carraggi and then against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie. Carraggi and Christie have both played each other, with the latter winning.
Simone Biles makes stunning return to Olympics
Simone Biles battled a left calf pain to make a stunning return to the Olympics to get her multiple-medal bid off to a strong start.
Biles topped the qualifying standings in all-around, vault and floor exercise, was second on beam behind China's Zhou Yaquin and just missed out on a place in the uneven bars final.
The United States, who could only win silver in Tokyo 2020, topped the team standings on 172.296 points.
Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain and Greta Gerwig were in attendance along with rapper Snoop Dogg to watch Biles’s return
Biles withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Games as she battled the disorientating mental block that gymnasts call "twisties".
In case you missed it…
Manu Bhaker opened India’s medal account in Paris yesterday with a splendid performance in the women’s 10m air pistol to win bronze.
Shahid Judge wrote about the redemption arc that played out at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre which also saw Bhaker become the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
India opened their account at the Paris Olympics after Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday.
Bhaker will be aiming to add to her tally today when she will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. India could win two medals in the event with the pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Cheema also competing.
Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will then compete for medals in the women’s and men’s 10m air rifle finals respectively. India could then end their day with another medal with the men’s archery team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in action.
It could end up being the most successful day for India in Olympic history or will end up in heartbreak!
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.