On Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker will aim to make history and secure her second medal.

Bhaker, who clinched India’s first medal at the Paris Games in the women’s 10m air pistol event, is set to compete for another bronze in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. No Indian athlete has won two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games since independence.

The only one to do it was Norman Pritchard back in the 1900 Games in Paris, when he bagged two silver medals.

Meanwhile, after the hard fought draw against Argentina, the men’s hockey team will also be in action against Ireland.

While Bhaker and Sarabjot look to boost India’s medal tally, archer Dhiraj Bommadevara will participate in the men’s individual event while Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat could set up a face-off in the women’s individual elimination rounds.

There will be more action on Day 4 with more shooting events as trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman will try to bounce in day 2 of the men’s trap shooting qualification, while Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will begin their campaign on day 1 of the women’s trap shooting qualification.

Three out of the six participating Indian boxers will also be in action tomorrow. Amit Panghal will compete in the men’s 51kg category, Jasmine Lamboria in the women’s 57kg event, and Preeti Pawar will return to the ring for her women’s 54kg round of 16 bout.

The men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim to secure the top spot in their group during their final group match against Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will be seeking a consolation win against Australia two consecutive two defeats.

Alongside shooting, boxing and badminton, there will also be Indian participation in rowing with Balraj Panwar featuring in the men’s singles sculls and Anush Agarwalla in the equestrian individual dressage qualification event.

India's schedule on July 30 (all times IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal Event? Shooting 12.30 pm Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2 Prithviraj Todaiman No Shooting 12.30 pm Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1 Shreyasi Singh/ Rajeshwari Kumari No Shooting 1 pm 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh Yes Table tennis 1.30 am onwards Women's singles Sreeja Akula No Rowing 1.40 pm onwards Men's Singles Scull Quarter-final 4 Balraj Panwar No Equestrian 2.30 pm onwards Individual Dressage Anush Agarwalla No Hockey 4.45 pm Men's Pool B match vs Ireland India No Archery 5.14 pm Women's Individual Round of 32 Ankita Bhakat No Archery 5.27 pm Women's Individual Round of 32 Bhajan Kaur No Badminton 5.30 pm Men's Doubles Group C Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty No Badminton Not before 6.20 pm Women's Doubles Group C Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa No Boxing 7.16 pm Men's 51kg Round of 16 Amit Panghal No Boxing 9.24 pm Men's 57kg Round of 16 Jaismine Lamboria No Archery 10.46 pm Men's Individual Round of 32 Dhiraj Bommadevara No Boxing 01.22 am (July 31) Women's 54kg Round of 16 Preeti No

