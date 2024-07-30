Manu Bhaker wrote herself in the history books once again when she won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Bhaker, who had won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, became the first Indian since independence to win two Olympic medals in a single edition. Before 1947, Norman Pritchard, then representing British India, won two silver medals at the 1900 Paris Games.

Here are some of the reactions to Bhaker and Singh’s bronze-medal winning feat:

Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud 👏 🇮🇳 #Olympics2024 #Paris2024 #Shooting #ManuBhaker #SarabjotSingh — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 30, 2024

Manu and Sarabjot

What an incredible performance!!!!

History being created…path being paved for our future generation!!! This is what sports means..showing the light to others!!

Simply incredible!!!!@realmanubhaker @Sarabjotsingh30 #OlympicGamesParis2024

Heartiest… — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) July 30, 2024

Making the Nation proud once again 🥉🇮🇳



Well done, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh 🩵#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/FoWx37fFvx — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 30, 2024

Unstoppable Pair! 🎯@ManuBhaker01 and @Sarabjotsingh30 clinch BRONZE in the Mixed Doubles 10m Air Pistol at the Olympics! 🥉🇮🇳



A proud day for shooting!#IndianFootball⚽️ #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/D9lUJMAQA7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2024

What a #ProudMoment. Congratulations Manu Bhaker on becoming the first Indian to win two medals in same #Olympics 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DZfrG5LsUv — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 30, 2024

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh on winning the second medal for Team India.



Second Bronze Medal 🥉for Manu Bhaker in Paris, first Indian Athlete to win 2 medals in a single Olympics. #Paris2024 #ParisOlympics2024#Shooting — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 30, 2024