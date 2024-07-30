Manu Bhaker wrote herself in the history books once again when she won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Bhaker, who had won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, became the first Indian since independence to win two Olympic medals in a single edition. Before 1947, Norman Pritchard, then representing British India, won two silver medals at the 1900 Paris Games.
Here are some of the reactions to Bhaker and Singh’s bronze-medal winning feat: