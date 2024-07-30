The fifth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics will see the 2020 Tokyo Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain start her campaign at the North Paris Arena along with another talented pugilist Nishant Dev.

India will also have top shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy to watch out for in their respective final group stage matches at the La Chapelle Arena. Manika Batra, who became the first Indian paddler to reach the Round of 16, will also continue her women’s singles campaign.

Sreeja Akula, will also return to action in table tennis, for her Round of 32 clash after a few days break.

The 2022 Asian Games medallist equestrian Anush Agarwalla will also open his campaign riding atop Sir Caramello Old. Veteran archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will also start their respective individual campaigns.

In shooting, India’s most successful sport at the Games so far, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will take to the Chateauroux Shooting Centre for the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round.

The only medal event for India will be the women’s trap final, but it looks unlikely that Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will reach that far after their performance in Qualification Day 1.

India's schedule on July 31 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Shooting 12.30 pm Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale No Shooting 12.30 pm Trap Women's Qualification - Day 2 Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari No Badminton 12.50 pm Women's Singles PV Sindhu No Rowing 1.24 pm Men's Singles Sculls Semi-final C/D 1 Balraj Panwar No Equestrian 1.30 pm Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2 Anush Agarwalla No Badminton 1.40 pm Men's Singles Lakshya Sen No Table Tennis 2.30 pm Women's Singles R32 Sreeja Akula No Boxing 3.50 pm Women's 75kg R16 Lovlina Borgohain No Archery 3.56 pm Women's Individual R64 Deepika Kumari No Shooting* 7.00 pm Trap Women's Final Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari Yes Table Tennis 8.30 pm Women's Singles R16 Manika Batra No Archery 9.28 pm Men's Individual R64 Tarundeep Rai No Badminton 11.00 pm Men's Singles HS Prannoy No Boxing 12.18 am Men's 71kg R16 Nishant Dev No * Depending on previous rounds