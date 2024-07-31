India at 2024 Paris Olympics, Day 5 Live: Lovlina begins campaign; Sindhu, Manika in action
Live updates of the main events from Day 5 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
North-South Korea podium selfie goes viral
Images of Olympic table tennis players from North Korea and South Korea taking a selfie together on the medal podium in Paris went viral in South Korea Wednesday, hailed as a rare show of cross-border unity.
Nuclear-armed North Korea declared the South its principal enemy earlier this year and tensions between the two countries are at one of their highest points in years.
But after South Korea won bronze and North Korea silver in the mixed doubles behind China, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon took a group photo after the medal ceremony.
North Korea's Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the South's Shin Yu-bin and the victorious Chinese team Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha all beamed into Lim's phone, a South Korean-made Samsung.
South Korean broadcasters have repeatedly run videos of the selfie, with many commentators reflecting on the significance of a rare moment of unity. (AFP)
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
India now has two medals in the kitty after Day 4. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh paired up to clinch the bronze in the shooting mixed team air pistol event. That was Bhaker’s second medal in Paris, after she won bronze in the individual event on Sunday.
Bhaker is the first Indian, post-independence, to win two medals at the same edition of the Games, and there is still one more event that she has to compete in.
Today, two medals are possible for India in the women’s trap event, where Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari are competing.
But there is still a lot of high-octane action featuring Indians. Two-time medallist PV Sindhu is back on the court while Tokyo bronze-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain opens her campaign in the women’s 75kg event.
In archery, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will compete in the individual event, while HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also be in action in badminton.
In table tennis, Manika Batra will aim to become the first Indian to reach the singles quarter-finals, while Sreeja Akula hopes to make the third round.
Late at night, boxer Nishant Dev will be in action.
That, and so much more.
