On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, shooter Swapnil Kusale will look to secure the country’s third medal at the Games when he competes in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final on Thursday.
With track and field events also set to begin in Paris, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh Vikash Singh and Priyanka will begin India’s hunt for a medal in their respective race walk events.
These will be the only medal events of the day. Along with athletics, sailing and golf events also commence on Thursday.
Knockout events in badminton also begin tomorrow. While PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have already qualified, HS Prannoy will be playing later today to possibly confirm his spot in the pre-quarterfinals.
In India’s only boxing event of the day, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will face Asian Games champion Wu Yu in the women’s 50kg Round of 16.
The Indian hockey team, having already qualified for the quarterfinals, will play against defending champions Belgium.
World record holder Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will compete in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, aiming for a spot in the finals.
Archer Pravin Jadhav will also be in action and Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will start their races later in the day.
India's schedule on August 1 (all times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal Event
|Athletics
|11:00 am
|Men's 20km Race Walk
| Paramjeet Singh Bisht/
Akshdeep Singh/
Vikash Singh
|Yes
|Badminton
|12:00 pm onwards
|Men's Singles R16
|Lakshya Sen
|No
|Golf
|12:30 pm
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
|Gaganjeet Bhullar/Shubhankar Sharma
|No
|Athletics
|12:50 pm
|Women's 20km Race Walk
|Priyanka
|Yes
|Shooting
|1:00 pm
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final
|Swapnil Kusale
|Yes
|Hockey
|1:30 pm
|Men's Pool B
|India vs Belgium
|No
|Boxing
|2:30 pm
|Women's 50kg Round of 16
|Nikhat Zareen
|No
|Archery
|1:00 pm
|Men's Individual R64
|Pravin Jadhav
|No
|Shooting
|3:30 pm
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
| Sift Kaur Samra/
Anjum Moudgil
|No
|Sailing
|3:45 pm
|Men's Dinghy - Race 1
|Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Sailing
|After 3:45 pm
|Men's Dinghy - Race 2
|Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Badminton
|4:30 pm
|Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
|No
|Sailing
|7:01 pm
|Women's Dinghy - Race 1
|Nethra Kumanan
|No
Note: Badminton matches will be added once the schedule is updated.
