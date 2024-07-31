On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, shooter Swapnil Kusale will look to secure the country’s third medal at the Games when he competes in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final on Thursday.

With track and field events also set to begin in Paris, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh Vikash Singh and Priyanka will begin India’s hunt for a medal in their respective race walk events.

These will be the only medal events of the day. Along with athletics, sailing and golf events also commence on Thursday.

Knockout events in badminton also begin tomorrow. While PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have already qualified, HS Prannoy will be playing later today to possibly confirm his spot in the pre-quarterfinals.

In India’s only boxing event of the day, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will face Asian Games champion Wu Yu in the women’s 50kg Round of 16.

The Indian hockey team, having already qualified for the quarterfinals, will play against defending champions Belgium.

World record holder Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will compete in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, aiming for a spot in the finals.

Archer Pravin Jadhav will also be in action and Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will start their races later in the day.

India's schedule on August 1 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Athletics 11:00 am Men's 20km Race Walk Paramjeet Singh Bisht/

Akshdeep Singh/

Vikash Singh Yes Badminton 12:00 pm onwards Men's Singles R16 Lakshya Sen No Golf 12:30 pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 Gaganjeet Bhullar/Shubhankar Sharma No Athletics 12:50 pm Women's 20km Race Walk Priyanka Yes Shooting 1:00 pm 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final Swapnil Kusale Yes Hockey 1:30 pm Men's Pool B India vs Belgium No Boxing 2:30 pm Women's 50kg Round of 16 Nikhat Zareen No Archery 1:00 pm Men's Individual R64 Pravin Jadhav No Shooting 3:30 pm 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification Sift Kaur Samra/

Anjum Moudgil No Sailing 3:45 pm Men's Dinghy - Race 1 Vishnu Saravanan No Sailing After 3:45 pm Men's Dinghy - Race 2 Vishnu Saravanan No Badminton 4:30 pm Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty No Sailing 7:01 pm Women's Dinghy - Race 1 Nethra Kumanan No

Note: Badminton matches will be added once the schedule is updated.