India at 2024 Paris Olympics, Day 6 Live: Racewalkers in action; Golf men’s event up next
Live updates of the main events from Day 6 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
Full India schedule for Day 6.
Live updates
Athletics, men's 20km race walk: Akshdeep Singh has pulled out of the race. He crossed the 6km mark with a time of 25:25mins before pulling out of the race.
Golf, men's individual Round 1: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma begin their Olympics campaign in Paris today, starting at 12.30 pm.
Athletics, men's 20km race walk: India's Paramjeet Bisht, Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh are competing against 46 other competitors in the first athletics event of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Football, men's tournament: A lot of drama will be expected when France play Argentina. This will be the first meeting between the two countries since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about the French players after the South American team won the Copa America in mid-July. The incident even led to a diplomatic standoff.
This will be a feisty encounter.
Athletics: Seems like the weather is playing spoilsport in Paris. The athletics events begin today, and India has four athletes in contention for medals across the men’s and women’s 20km race walk.
The men’s event will begin shortly, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh will be competing at 11.30 am.
Later, Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women’s event that start at 1.20 pm.
The medal table as we begin today. India is in 39th place with two bronze medals.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
The dawn of a new month is upon the Paris Games and the hunt for medals continues.
First up, Swapnil Kusale will look to add to India’s medal tally when he competes in the men’s 50m Rifle 3-positions final after finishing seventh in the qualification round on Wednesday.
The track and field events at the Stade de France and Trocadero also begin today with Indian race-walkers in the men’s and women’s events in action, with both events giving a chance to win a medal.
Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, the Indian men’s hockey team will also aim to finish high in their group when they take on reigning Olympic champions Belgium in their Pool B match.
Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will begin their Paris campaign on the shores of Marseille while Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will take to the golf course for the start of their individual event.
Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers will also look to progress further as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen clash in the men’s singles Round of 16 while PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are up against tough opposition in their respective knock-out matches.
Boxer Nikhat Zareen will hope to provide some good news to the boxing contingent with a win in her Round of 16 match while archer Pravin Jadhav will begin his individual campaign today as well.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.