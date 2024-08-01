Former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday at the age of 71, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

During his 12-year career, Gaekwad played in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs amassing a total of 2254 runs, including two centuries. His highest score was 201 against Pakistan in Jalandhar in 1983.

He had served as the Indian team’s head coach for two terms, from 1997 to 1999 and 2000. Under his guidance, India finished second in the 2000 Champions Trophy.

Notably, during his tenure, Anil Kumble became the first Indian bowler to capture ten wickets in a Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in 1999.

When Kapil Dev resigned, Gaekward was reappointed as India’s coach and remained for two months before John Wright was appointed by the BCCI.

In addition to his coaching responsibilities, Gaekwad was a national selector in the 1990s and president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

In June 2018, Gaekwad received the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor conferred by the BCCI on a former player.

According to a report by India Today, Gaekwad had confided in former cricketer Sandeep Patil about his financial challenges amidst his health problems.

In response, former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar reached out to BCCI Treasurer Ashish Selar, who promised to address the financial support request.

Notably, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev also advocated for financial support for Gaekwad.

Dev, along with cricket legends such as Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri, and Kirti Azad, worked to raise funds to support their ailing colleague.

Gaekwad had traveled to London and returned a month ago to continue his treatment in Baroda.