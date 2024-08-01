On day seven of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the now two-time bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will aim to qualify for another final in the 25m women’s pistol event, competing alongside Esha Singh.

Skeet shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will also participate in the men’s qualification round.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will play in the men’s singles quarterfinal with an aim to secure a spot in the semifinals.

PV Sindhu will be in action later today to decide if she will, in fact, feature in the women’s singles quarterfinal.

In athletics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will compete in the men’s shotput qualifier, while Ankita and Parul Chaudhary will participate in the women’s 5000m first round.

After a loss to Tokyo Olympic gold medallists Belgium in a close match in pool B, the men’s hockey team will aim to clinch second place in their group as they play their final pool stage match before the quarter-finals.

The mixed archery team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat, will compete in the elimination rounds, targeting a medal.

Judo player Tulika Maan will begin her campaign in Champ-de-Mars Arena. She will first square off against Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz in the women’s +78kg elimination round with hopes of advancing to the medal rounds.

Additionally, the two Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue thesir Olympic campaign.

India's schedule on August 2 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Golf 12:30 pm Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 Gaganjeet Bhullar/Shubhankar Sharma No Shooting 12:30 pm Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision Manu Bhaker/

Esha Singh No Shooting 1:00 pm Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1 Anant Jeet Singh Naruka No Archery 1:19 pm Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat No Rowing 1:48 pm Men's Single Sculls Final D Balraj Panwar No Judo 1:30 pm Women's +82kg Round of 32 Tulika Maan No Sailing 3:45 pm Women's Dinghy - Race 3 Nethra Kumanan No Sailing After 3:45 pm Women's Dinghy - Race 4 Nethra Kumanan No Hockey 4:45 pm Men's Pool B India vs Australia No Badminton 6:30 pm Men's Singles Quarter-Final Lakshya Sen No Sailing 7:05 pm Men's Dinghy - Race 3 Vishnu Saravanan No Sailing After 7:05 pm Men's Dinghy - Race 4 Vishnu Saravanan No Athletics 9:40 pm Women's 5000m Round 1 Ankita/Parul Chaudhary No Athletics 11:40 pm Men's Shot Put Qualification Tajinderpal Singh Toor No

