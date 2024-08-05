The medal table at the start of Day 10. India is currently 57th in the list with three bronze medals.

Hello and welcome to Scroll's coverage of 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

There is history on offer for India today. Lakshya Sen, who became the first Indian to reach the men’s singles semi-finals at an edition of the Olympics a few days ago, could add to the medal tally today when he takes on Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match.

A win here will ensure India takes home at least one badminton medal from a fourth consecutive Olympic Games – Saina Nehwal (bronze in London 2012), PV Sindhu (silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020).

Badminton action will start at 6 pm today.

Before that though, there is table tennis action in the women’s team event, the mixed skeet shooters will be out on the range. And through the day, there will be competitions in athletics and sailing as well.

Stay tuned for another action-packed day.

