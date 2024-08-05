India’s Lakshya Sen, on Monday, fell one step short of a medal as he bowed out with a 21-13, 16-21, 21-11 loss to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Much like his semi-final contest against reigning champion Viktor Axelsen, the 22-year-old Sen started well as he raced to an 11-5 lead in the mid-game interval.
With Lee struggling to control the shuttle from the faster side of the court and his shots often going long, the Indian was unchallenged as he pocketed the opening game 21-13 in 20 minutes.
Sen carried forward the momentum in the second game as well, opening up an 8-3 lead. However, things soon changed around as Lee went on a run of nine points on either side of the break to stun the Indian and led 12-8.
Though Sen won four points in a row himself to equalise right after the break, the Malaysian powered his way through in the latter half of the second game to force a decider.
Sen never quite got going in the decider. He trailed 2-4 and had to call for medical attention with a bleeding hand. It did not seem to get any better as he trailed 6-11 despite playing from the better end of the court.
The result was inevitable from there and Sen could muster only five more points in a match as he fell agonisingly short of an Olympic medal.
Sen’s loss also means India will return from the Games without a medal in badminton for the first time since Saina Nehwal opened the country’s account in the sport back at the 2012 London Olympics.
Here are some of the reactions to Sen’s loss in Paris: