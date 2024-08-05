India’s Lakshya Sen, on Monday, fell one step short of a medal as he bowed out with a 21-13, 16-21, 21-11 loss to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Much like his semi-final contest against reigning champion Viktor Axelsen, the 22-year-old Sen started well as he raced to an 11-5 lead in the mid-game interval.

With Lee struggling to control the shuttle from the faster side of the court and his shots often going long, the Indian was unchallenged as he pocketed the opening game 21-13 in 20 minutes.

Sen carried forward the momentum in the second game as well, opening up an 8-3 lead. However, things soon changed around as Lee went on a run of nine points on either side of the break to stun the Indian and led 12-8.

Though Sen won four points in a row himself to equalise right after the break, the Malaysian powered his way through in the latter half of the second game to force a decider.

Sen never quite got going in the decider. He trailed 2-4 and had to call for medical attention with a bleeding hand. It did not seem to get any better as he trailed 6-11 despite playing from the better end of the court.

The result was inevitable from there and Sen could muster only five more points in a match as he fell agonisingly short of an Olympic medal.

Sen’s loss also means India will return from the Games without a medal in badminton for the first time since Saina Nehwal opened the country’s account in the sport back at the 2012 London Olympics.

Here are some of the reactions to Sen’s loss in Paris:

#Badminton #Olympics



Lakshya Sen, 4th in men's singles at #Paris2024



The final Indian standing bows out 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia



India's medal run at in badminton at the Olympics comes to an end after three editions🥹https://t.co/4b5ydvHkhS pic.twitter.com/IMJmUR7JEB — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) August 5, 2024

@lakshya_sen chin up.. what u did at the games is incredible…gave lot of hopes to the future generation!!!!

onward and upwards from here!!#Olympic2024

Was great to see Prakash sir and Vimal sir

Hope to see you more…

Indian badminton need your guidance!!!! — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) August 5, 2024

There is a lot more of @lakshya_sen to come. An incredible campaign, making it all the way to the medal match! Top effort from a top athlete! 👏🏽👏🏽#JeetKiAur | #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/7AGatgpHdk — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 5, 2024

Im absolutely gutted. Soul crushing. #Lakshya



But proud of him — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2024

PROUD OF YOU LAKSHYA 👏



The journey till here wasn’t easy at all. Lakshya’s determination has taken him so far. Some very good wins against seeded opponents to be proud of and lots of positives to take from #Paris2024!



📸: @badmintonphoto#IndiaAtParis24#Badminton pic.twitter.com/2xExEIaCWL — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 5, 2024

𝗔 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿! 💯



Lakshya Sen of 🇮🇳 goes down 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 to Lee Zii Jia of 🇲🇾 in the men's singles badminton bronze medal match at #Paris2024. 🏸 pic.twitter.com/5cSZIsRgpb — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 5, 2024

Have to hand it to Lee. After losing first game, turned the tables on Lakshya dramatically with brilliant tactics and superb blend of attack and defence. Some hard lessons for the young Indian shuttler, who had his chances in the semis too, to take back — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 5, 2024

Bhai badhiya khela #lakshaysen 👊🏽🇮🇳 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 5, 2024