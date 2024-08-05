Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, will commence his title defence at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Chopra, alongside Kishore Kumar Jena, will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round. The other event in athletics that will see Indian participation is the repechage round in the women's 400m event where Kiran Pahal will return another shot. She finished seventh in Heat 5 on Monday.

After neutralising Australia and Great Britain in order to secure a semi-final spot, the Indian men’s hockey team face Germany in the semi-final.

Additionally, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman to compete in three consecutive Olympic campaigns, will begin her journey in the women’s 50kg round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s table tennis team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, will begin their campaign in the round of 16, aiming to emulate the women's team by advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Indian women’s team table tennis team will take on USA or Germany in the women’s team quarter-final

India's schedule on August 6 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal Table tennis 1.30 pm Men's team Round of 16 Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar No Athletics 2.50 pm Women's 400m Repechage Round Kiran Pahal No Athletics 1.50 pm Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A Kishore Jena No Athletics 3.20 pm Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B Neeraj Chopra No Wrestling 3.00 pm Women's 50kg 1/8 final Vinesh Phogat No Wrestling* 4:20 pm Women's 50kg quarter-final Vinesh Phogat No Sailing* 6.13 pm Women's dinghy medal race Nethra Kumanan Yes Sailing* 7.10 pm Men's dinghy medal race Vishnu Saravanan Yes Wrestling* 10.25 pm or 10.35 pm Women's 50kg semi-final Vinesh Phogat No Hockey 10.30 pm Men's semi-final India vs Germany No * subject to qualification