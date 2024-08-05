Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, will commence his title defence at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Chopra, alongside Kishore Kumar Jena, will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round. The other event in athletics that will see Indian participation is the repechage round in the women's 400m event where Kiran Pahal will return another shot. She finished seventh in Heat 5 on Monday.
After neutralising Australia and Great Britain in order to secure a semi-final spot, the Indian men’s hockey team face Germany in the semi-final.
Additionally, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman to compete in three consecutive Olympic campaigns, will begin her journey in the women’s 50kg round of 16.
Meanwhile, the Indian men’s table tennis team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, will begin their campaign in the round of 16, aiming to emulate the women's team by advancing to the quarter-finals.
The Indian women’s team table tennis team will take on USA or Germany in the women’s team quarter-final
India's schedule on August 6 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal
|Table tennis
|1.30 pm
|Men's team Round of 16
|Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar
|No
|Athletics
|2.50 pm
|Women's 400m Repechage Round
|Kiran Pahal
|No
|Athletics
|1.50 pm
|Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A
|Kishore Jena
|No
|Athletics
|3.20 pm
|Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B
|Neeraj Chopra
|No
|Wrestling
|3.00 pm
|Women's 50kg 1/8 final
|Vinesh Phogat
|No
|Wrestling*
|4:20 pm
|Women's 50kg quarter-final
|Vinesh Phogat
|No
|Sailing*
|6.13 pm
|Women's dinghy medal race
|Nethra Kumanan
|Yes
|Sailing*
|7.10 pm
|Men's dinghy medal race
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Yes
|Wrestling*
|10.25 pm or 10.35 pm
|Women's 50kg semi-final
|Vinesh Phogat
|No
|Hockey
|10.30 pm
|Men's semi-final
|India vs Germany
|No
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
