Wrestler Antim Panghal, the 2023 World Championship medallist, will begin her campaign in the women’s 53kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Panghal will be hoping to emulate the efforts of Vinesh Phogat who put herself in contention for a medal after beating top seed Yui Susaki in the opening round of women’s 50kg.
Mirabai Chanu, the only Indian weightlifter in Paris, will be hoping to upgrade her Tokyo 2020 silver medal to a better colour when she competes in the women’s 49kg category at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.
In table tennis, the women’s team led by Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will attempt to make history once again when they take on Germany in the quarter-final.
More athletics action is in store for India on Wednesday with the likes of Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles) and Anil Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump) will hope for good results that could see them enter the final.
Avinash Sable, the first Indian man to enter the 3000m steeplechase final at an Olympics, will be bidding for a medal after his solid qualification performance on Monday.
India's schedule on August 7 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal
|Athletics
|11am
|Marathon race walk relay mixed
| Suraj Panwar
Priyanka
|Yes
|Golf
|12.30pm
|Women's individual stroke play Round 1
| Aditi Ashok
Diksha Dagar
|No
|Table tennis
|1.30pm
|Women's team quarter-final
| Manika Batra
Sreeja Akula
Ayhika Mukherjee
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Archana Kamath
|No
|Athletics
|1.35pm
|Men's high jump qualification
|Anil Sarvesh Kushare
|No
|Athletics
|1.45pm
|Women's 100m hurdles Round 1
|Jyothi Yarraji
|No
|Wrestling
|2.30pm
|Women's 53kg 1/8 final
|Antim Panghal
|No
|Wrestling*
|To be confirmed
|Women's 53kg 1/4 final
|Antim Panghal
|No
|Athletics
|10.45pm
|Men's triple jump qualification
| Abdulla Aboobacker
Praveen Chitravel
|No
|Wrestling*
|9.45pm onwards
|Women's 53kg semi-final
|Antim Panghal
|No
|Wrestling
|9.45pm onwards
|Women's 50kg final
|Vinesh Phogat
|Yes
|Weightlifting
|11pm
|Women's 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Yes
|Athletics
|1.13am (on August 7)
|Men's 3000m steeplechase final
|Avinash Sable
|Yes
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris