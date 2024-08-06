Wrestler Antim Panghal, the 2023 World Championship medallist, will begin her campaign in the women’s 53kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Panghal will be hoping to emulate the efforts of Vinesh Phogat who put herself in contention for a medal after beating top seed Yui Susaki in the opening round of women’s 50kg.

Mirabai Chanu, the only Indian weightlifter in Paris, will be hoping to upgrade her Tokyo 2020 silver medal to a better colour when she competes in the women’s 49kg category at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

In table tennis, the women’s team led by Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will attempt to make history once again when they take on Germany in the quarter-final.

More athletics action is in store for India on Wednesday with the likes of Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles) and Anil Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump) will hope for good results that could see them enter the final.

Avinash Sable, the first Indian man to enter the 3000m steeplechase final at an Olympics, will be bidding for a medal after his solid qualification performance on Monday.

India's schedule on August 7 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal Athletics 11am Marathon race walk relay mixed Suraj Panwar

Priyanka Yes Golf 12.30pm Women's individual stroke play Round 1 Aditi Ashok

Diksha Dagar No Table tennis 1.30pm Women's team quarter-final Manika Batra

Sreeja Akula

Ayhika Mukherjee

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Archana Kamath No Athletics 1.35pm Men's high jump qualification Anil Sarvesh Kushare No Athletics 1.45pm Women's 100m hurdles Round 1 Jyothi Yarraji No Wrestling 2.30pm Women's 53kg 1/8 final Antim Panghal No Wrestling* To be confirmed Women's 53kg 1/4 final Antim Panghal No Athletics 10.45pm Men's triple jump qualification Abdulla Aboobacker

Praveen Chitravel No Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Women's 53kg semi-final Antim Panghal No Wrestling 9.45pm onwards Women's 50kg final Vinesh Phogat Yes Weightlifting 11pm Women's 49kg Mirabai Chanu Yes Athletics 1.13am (on August 7) Men's 3000m steeplechase final Avinash Sable Yes * subject to qualification