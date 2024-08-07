Reigning Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will be looking to retain his title at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s final on Thursday.
Alongside him, the men’s hockey team will be hoping for a repeat result of their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match when they take on Spain for the final spot on the podium.
After the heartbreak of Vinesh Phogat and disappointing ends for Antim Panghal and Nisha, Aman Sehrawat (men’s freestyle 57kg) and Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) will be looking to give Indian wrestling some good results when they begin their campaigns.
Also on August 8, Jyothi Yarraji will have one more chance to qualify for the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals while the women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar continue their charge towards the medals in Round 2.
India's schedule on August 8 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal event
|Golf
|12.30pm
|Women's individual Round 2
| Aditi Ashok
Diksha Dagar
|No
|Athletics
|2.05pm
|Women's 100m hurdles repechage
|Jyothi Yarraji
|No
|Wrestling
|2.30pm onwards
|Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 final
|Aman Sehrawat
|No
|Wrestling
|2.30pm onwards
|Women's 57kg 1/8 final
|Anshu Malik
|No
|Wrestling*
|9.45pm onwards
|Men's freestyle 57kg semi-final
|Aman Sehrawat
|No
|Wrestling*
|9.45pm onwards
|Women's 57kg semi-final
|Anshu Malik
|No
|Hockey
|5.30pm
|Men's bronze medal match
|India vs Spain
|Yes
|Athletics
|11.55pm
|Men's javelin final
|Neeraj Chopra
|Yes
