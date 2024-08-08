On Wednesday morning, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had been disqualified from competing in the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The disqualification rules set in place by United World Wrestling, the governing body of the sport, meant that Phogat was not just disqualified from just the final, but the entire event. That meant that though she had reached the final, she would not be given even the silver medal.

Phogat had been disqualified because she was round 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on Wednesday morning, the day of the final.

The previous day, she had managed to make the correct weight and was allowed to compete. In the competition, she beat legendary Japanese wrestler and defending champion Yui Susaki in the first round, European champion Oksana Livach in the quarter-final, before earning a 5-0 win over Pan American champion Yusneylis Guzman to make the final.

Phogat later appealed the UWW’s decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

Earlier on Thursday, Phogat decided to retire from the sport.

Explained: Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from Olympics wrestling gold medal match

On social media, unsubstantiated theories floated about fuelled by rumours of what transpired in the Phogat camp, along with questions about how she could fail to make the weight cut the following day.

Viren Rasquinha, former captain of the Indian national hockey team, and CEO of OGQ, a group that has supported Phogat for years, penned an explainer in an attempt to make clear what happened.

Excerpts:

Why is Vinesh fighting in 50 kgs weight category when her normal weight is 55kgs?

Almost all wrestlers the world over fight in a weight category 3-4 kgs below their normal weight. Vinesh was wrestling in the 53 kgs weight category for the last 5-6 years. She had an ACL Surgery on 17th Aug 2023 and during the rehab period, Antim Panghal won the quota for India in the 53 kgs weight category. A country can only send one wrestler per Olympic category if they seal a quota. Post her return to play, Vinesh would have ideally liked to compete in the 53kg category itself, which was her regular weight category. Vinesh requested for transparency on trial dates. However, there was no clarity on the same. So, she decided to go in the 50kg category and won the quota in the Olympic qualifiers. As you all saw, her choice was right and she did so well in this weight beating the Olympic and World Champion Susaki of Japan and two other wrestlers to make it to the final.

Why give weight on 2 days?

This is as per UWW Rules. You have to weigh within your weight category on both days.

If Vinesh made the weight on day 1, what was the problem on day 2?

When Vinesh made weight on day 1, she had to have a planned recovery meal post weigh in to regain some strength. Her weight bounced to 52.7 due to rehydration (even with a very tiny meal). This is also because weight loss is mainly by dehydration. So, the challenge was to now lose that 2.7 kgs until 7.15am the next morning (about 12 hours). Her semi-final final bout got over around 7pm Paris time.

My personal statement on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification:



Vinesh and the entire team that worked with her are devastated with the disqualification from the Paris Olympics. I have tried to answer some questions that have been asked to me since yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/Ngppw4tijO — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 8, 2024

Could Vinesh and the team have done anything more? Could they have planned weight management better?

The team did everything possible. You cannot practice this in advance as constant weight control for wrestlers puts their health at severe risk and hampers training which is better at an optimum weight as per medical advice. Vinesh and the team did everything possible to try and make weight on day 2. The doctor, nutritionist, coach, CMO, CDM and everyone was with her throughout the night. She did not sleep even for 1 minute all night. She pushed herself to the limits to make weight. Unfortunately, she just missed the mark.

Is there any possibility of sabotage?

Zero chance

Is there any possibility of appeal by IOA?

That is for IOA to take it up with higher authorities

Is there any possibility of legal remedy?

We are exploring those options but can’t say as of now as I am not an expert on this.

Was it an option to not go for the weigh in and say that she was injured?

Not an option. A player cannot declare herself unfit or sick. This has to be certified by the tournament doctor. If the player misses the weigh in, then the player gets disqualified.

Could we have asked for more time since it was only a matter of 100 grams?

The CMO, CDM strongly requested the officials for this but no leeway was given in this regard.

Couldn’t Vinesh have cut off her hair?

She did cut off her hair in the morning before the weigh in.