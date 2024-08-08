The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will push for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics final when they take to the track at the Stade de France on Friday.

Both teams secured qualification for the Paris Games during the World Athletics Relays event in May and are well placed to qualify for the final, especially after their performances in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

The Indian medal hunt in wrestling continues on August 9 as Aman Sehrawat will be in contention for a medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg event, depending on the outcome of his semi-final later today.

*Sehrawat’s medal match/repechage match schedule will be updated after the result of his semi-final, which will take place at 9.45 pm on Thursday.

India's schedule on August 9 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal event Golf 12.30pm Women's individual stroke play Round 3 Aditi Ashok

Diksha Dagar No Athletics 2.10pm Women's 4x400m relay Round 1 Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi No Athletics 2.35pm Men's 4x400m relay Round 1 Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian No Wrestling* 2.30pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg repechage Aman Sehrawat No Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match Aman Sehrawat Yes Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg gold medal match Aman Sehrawat Yes * subject to qualification