The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will push for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics final when they take to the track at the Stade de France on Friday.
Both teams secured qualification for the Paris Games during the World Athletics Relays event in May and are well placed to qualify for the final, especially after their performances in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
The Indian medal hunt in wrestling continues on August 9 as Aman Sehrawat will be in contention for a medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg event, depending on the outcome of his semi-final later today.
*Sehrawat’s medal match/repechage match schedule will be updated after the result of his semi-final, which will take place at 9.45 pm on Thursday.
India's schedule on August 9 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal event
|Golf
|12.30pm
|Women's individual stroke play Round 3
| Aditi Ashok
Diksha Dagar
|No
|Athletics
|2.10pm
|Women's 4x400m relay Round 1
|Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi
|No
|Athletics
|2.35pm
|Men's 4x400m relay Round 1
|Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian
|No
|Wrestling*
|2.30pm onwards
|Men's freestyle 57kg repechage
|Aman Sehrawat
|No
|Wrestling*
|9.45pm onwards
|Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match
|Aman Sehrawat
|Yes
|Wrestling*
|9.45pm onwards
|Men's freestyle 57kg gold medal match
|Aman Sehrawat
|Yes
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris