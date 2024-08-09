India's Neeraj Chopra, on Friday, took home the silver medal in men's javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The reigning champion finished second behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem with a season best throw of 89.45m.

Nadeem dominated the field at the Stade de France, breaching the 90m mark twice.

He first set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m with his second attempt before coming up with a 91.79m effort with the final throw of the competition.

Chopra, meanwhile, registered only one legal throw out of six and it was enough for him to secure a silver.

Here are the reactions to Chopra’s silver-medal winning feat:

Not what he would have wanted, but he did his job and it's a silver.



Thank you Neeraj Chopra for giving us hope in #athletics at #Paris2024 https://t.co/5NEZ3Neo7x — Tanya Kini (@SportsManiac93) August 8, 2024

A remarkable feat! @Neeraj_chopra1 has clinched a Silver Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw at #ParisOlympics2024, showcasing his incredible talent from Tokyo to Paris.



Neeraj, your relentless pursuit of excellence & dedication have made us proud once again.



This achievement… pic.twitter.com/ImT6jNIyL9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2024

BACK-TO-BACK MEDALS FOR NEERAJ CHOPRA!



The reigning world champion finishes with a best throw of 89.45 m to win silver in men's javelin throwhttps://t.co/2gL5m7Sgxj pic.twitter.com/6cCHkrLf8N — The Field (@thefield_in) August 8, 2024

Two Olympics, two medals. One man, NEERAJ CHOPRA! 🥈 pic.twitter.com/VriVW9VEFF — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 8, 2024

🥇Arshad Nadeem 🇵🇰

🥈Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳

🥉Anderson Peters 🇬🇩



For the first time in Olympic history, the men’s javelin throw podium has no Europeanshttps://t.co/2gL5m7Sgxj pic.twitter.com/co9kiKAkQf — The Field (@thefield_in) August 8, 2024

Your dedication, hard work, and passion have brought immense pride to our nation once again! Congratulations @Neeraj_Chopra1 on winning the silver in javelin at the #Paris2024! 🥈 Your journey inspires a billion, and we celebrate this incredible achievement with you! 🇮🇳 #JaiHind — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 8, 2024

What an achievement from Arshad Nadeem, but a brilliant performance from #NeerajChopra as well.



A gold and silver for Chopra at the #Olympics - a historic achievement in itself.



A non-European podium in the men's javelin in #Paris2024 https://t.co/Qh1m7lg5Xv pic.twitter.com/8VxZBGs1xe — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) August 8, 2024

It tells you of the quality of Neeraj Chopra that he was off-colour and won a silver! That is some achievement. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2024

Arshad Nadeem, that was friggin' legendary. Still processing that! Not one but 2 90m throws... wuttt! Neeraj Chopra doesn't look happy with his performance but two consecutive medals, a gold and a silver are no mean feat. A hero.https://t.co/kc3aaNFF6D pic.twitter.com/jLbz4liaEQ — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) August 8, 2024

🥈 for Neeraj Chopra



Not quite what millions of fans back home would have hoped for, but on days like this you only appreciate the magnitude of what your opponent has done🙇



Arshad Nadeem....STUNNING🫡https://t.co/BoxlDjEGzg pic.twitter.com/m2326KZH1y — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) August 8, 2024

Huge congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Silver at @Paris2024 @Olympics! 🇮🇳✨

First Indian to win back-to-back Olympic medals in athletics!🥇🥈Such a pleasure to applaud your accomplishment in my favourite #JavelinThrow event!#NeerajChopra #Paris2024 #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/KNTJJBfJFu — Deepa Malik PLY (@DeepaAthlete) August 8, 2024

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning the Silver Medal in Men's Javelin throw at Paris 2024.



You have have again made the whole country proud.



Becomes 4th Indian Olympian to win 2 medals in individual events in Olympics.#NeerajChopra #Silver #Paris2024 #JavelinThrow — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2024

#Neeraj_Chopra becomes 1st Indian to win 2 #Olympics medals in Athletics in independent India! Congrats for the Silver medal 👏🥈You are a true champion! You will come back with more strength 💪 @Neeraj_chopra1

Nadeem has all my respect and awe! What composure till the end,… — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 8, 2024

SILVER MEDAL 🥈

A seasons best, and a second Olympic Medal for @Neeraj_chopra1 . What an athlete 👏🏽👏🏽#JeetKiAur | #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/lUHMFaPfUK — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 8, 2024

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning us a Silver medal. Back to back individual medals is an outstanding feat. #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/a3myNbGBtr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 8, 2024

Neeraj, your journey today was nothing short of a hero’s tale. The way you carried the hopes of a billion hearts, your unwavering spirit shining brightly, fills us all with immense pride. Winning silver, you’ve shown us that the pursuit of greatness is a relentless journey, one… pic.twitter.com/fY2AjnT5T2 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 8, 2024

Neeraj Chopra secures his second Olympic medal! 🥈🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qUq4NVyQxx — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 8, 2024