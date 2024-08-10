India at Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 Live: Reetika Hooda in wrestling action; golfers play Round 4
Live updates of the main events from Day 15 of the Paris Olympic Games.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
India’s schedule for Day 15.
Live updates
Japan's Ami wins first Breaking gold
The urban sport of breaking spun its way onto the Olympic stage on Friday for the first and possibly last time, with Japan's B-Girl Ami winning the inaugural women's gold.
Breaking, better known as breakdancing, made its debut amid the grand elegance of Paris' Place de la Concorde, with 17 dancers known as B-Girls going head-to-head in a series of battles.
Ami, whose name is Ami Yuasa, beat Lithuania's Dominika "Nicka" Banevic in the final, with China's Liu "671" Qingyi taking bronze.
The sport's appearance at the Olympics could be a fleeting one however, having already been dropped from the Los Angeles 2028 programme and no guarantees it will return in the future.
Organisers ensured breaking made the most of its time in the spotlight in Paris, pumping up the volume for an excited crowd that included rapper Snoop Dogg.
The first contest of the day was between India Sardjoe of the Netherlands, known by her B-Girl name India, and Refugee Olympic Team competitor Talash.
Talash, whose real name is Manizha Talash, left Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to live in Spain two years ago and danced wearing a blue cape with "Free Afghan Women" printed on it. (AFP)
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
We’re coming to the closing stages of this edition of the Olympics, and the scramble for medals intensifies.
After the Indian wrestling contingent finally broke the deadlock with Aman Sehrawat’s bronze medal on Friday, Reetika Hooda will hope to win a second wrestling medal.
She will be in action today in the women’s 76kg event.
Also in action are golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, but both are way down the leaderboard and will have to hope for a miracle to get to a podium spot on the last day of the golf contest.
Stay tuned for live updates of the action in Paris.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.