Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda’s campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Saturday as she became the last Indian wrestler to exit the tournament.

Hooda's hopes for a bronze medal depended on Aiperi Medet Kyzy reaching the finals of the women's 76kg event, which would have allowed her to compete in the repechage round.

With USA’s Kennedy Blade defeating Aiperi in the semi-finals at the Chams-de-Arena, Hooda’s campaign along with India’s medal hopes, came to an end.

However, Hooda delivered a commendable performance in her debut in the tournament.

Against top-seeded Kyzy in the, Hooda narrowly lost on criteria after the bout ended 1-1.

The 21-year-old, who became India's first female U23 World Champion last year, demonstrated her strength by forcing the Asian Games champion and World Championship silver medallist to a standing wrestling match.

Hooda’s strong defence won her a point when Aiperi was penalised for inactivity. However, in the second session, the Indian was called for lack of aggression that allowed Aiperi to tie and subsequently win by scoring the final point.

Earlier, Reetika showcased her abilities by eliminating Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in just 29 seconds, claiming a ticket in the quarterfinals with a commanding 12-2 victory.

In the second round, Hooda had secured a commanding 10-point lead as she took control early on, leading 4-0 in the first round with a quick leg-hold followed by a flip.

Despite her Hungarian opponent scoring two points, Reetika's unrelenting performance secured her clear victory, propelling her into the quarterfinals.

Hooda was the last remaining Indian woman wrestler in the competition with Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik and Nisha Dahiya already eliminated.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat awaits a decision on her appeal regarding disqualification from the women’s 50kg final due to being overweight by 100 grams.

Aman Sehrawat, the only male wrestler in the contingent, won a bronze in men’s 57kg weight-class on Friday.

India, currently with six medals, needed Reetika to secure another to match the Tokyo Olympics tally of seven.