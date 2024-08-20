India’s campaign at the Japan Open Super 750 got off to a rough start on Tuesday with all Indian shuttlers in action losing in the opening round.

Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha all lost their respective women’s singles round of 32. The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath also lost in the opening round.

Chaliha lost 16-21, 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying while Kashyap lost 13-21, 12-21 to Kim Ga Eun.

Bansod, on the other hand, lost 21-23, 19-21 to Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova in a close encounter. The pair of Sathish and Aadya lost 10-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Rehan Kusharjanto and Lisa Kusumawati.

Kiran George and Sathish Karunakaran will be in action in the men’s singles draw on Wednesday. The women’s doubles pair of Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda and the mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy will also play their respective first round matches.