Athletics, Lausanne Diamond League live updates: Neeraj Chopra in action in javelin throw event
Live updates from the Lausanne Diamond League as Neeraj Chopra is back in action.
Live updates
Men’s Javelin Throw: Roderick Genki Dean comes up with a season’s best throw of 83.19m to climb above Chopra in the standings. At the end of the first round, Peters is in the lead followed by Weber, Dean and Chopra.
Men’s Javelin Throw: Edis Matusevicius and Lassi Etelatalo also with no marks with their first throws. Julius Yego can only muster 76.47m with his first throw.
Men’s Javelin Throw: Vadlejch follows Chopra and it is a no mark from the Czech athlete. Anderson Peters takes the lead with a solid 86.36m throw. Germany’s Julian Weber throws 85.07m and is second behind Peters.
Men’s Javelin Throw: An 82.10m first throw from Chopra. Nowhere near his best but good to get on the board nonetheless.
Men’s Javelin Throw: We do not have a dedicated stream for the javelin throw which means we’ll have to rely on the Diamond League website for updates. Chopra will be the first to throw tonight.
Men’s Javelin Throw: A quick refresher on the javelin throw event at a Diamond League meet takes place. Each of the 10 athletes will get a minimum of three throws. After the third round, the top eight will get an additional two throws. At the end of the five throws, the top three will get an extra throw.
Men’s Javelin Throw: The Lausanne meet is the third of four Diamond League meets to feature the men’s javelin throw event. Chopra is currently fourth in the standings behind 2023 Diamond League final winner Jakub Vadlejch, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber.
Chopra has only competed in Doha where he finished second to win seven points. Only the top six in the standings at the end of the four Diamond League meets will qualify for the final which will be held in Brussels in September.
Chopra could qualify for the final with a top-two finish tonight.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.
It has been only 13 days since the men’s javelin throw final came to an end at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the world’s top javelin throwers are already back in action on the Diamond League circuit.
Seven of the 12 finalists from Paris are in action in Lausanne tonight including silver medallist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medallist Anderson Peters. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who pipped Chopra to the title with an Olympic Record throw, is not in action tonight however.
Stay tuned for live action!
All screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and Diamond League website