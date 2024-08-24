India on Friday won the women’s team title at the U17 Wrestling World Championships in Amman, Jordan after finishing the campaign with seven medals.

After winning four gold medals on Thursday, Indian wrestlers won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Friday to emerge as the best women’s wrestling team with 185 points.

Kajal secured India’s fifth gold medal of the campaign after she beat Ukraine’s Oleksandra Rybak 9-2 in the 69kg final. The Indian led 5-0 at the break with a four-point counter-attacking throw before wrapping up the win in the second period.

Shrutika Patil was at the receiving end of a 0-11 defeat to Japan’s You Katsume in the 46kg final. Patil won India’s only women’s wrestling silver medal at the competition.

Raja Bala won bronze in the 40kg event with a 11-5 win over Japan’s Monaka Umekawa in the medal match. Muskan defeated the USA’s Isabella Gonzales 12-2 in the bronze medal match in the 53kg event.

The men’s freestyle wrestling campaign got off to a mixed start with three of the five Indian wrestlers in action falling out of medal contention.

Vevik (80kg) and Jaspooran Singh (110kg) are in contention for a bronze medal after being activated in the repechage section.

While Harsh (48kg) lost in the quarter-final, Jaiveer (55kg) and Sagar (65kg) lost in the qualification round.