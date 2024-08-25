Tanvi Patri became third Indian girls’ singles player to be crowned Asian Under-15 champion, after an emphatic win over Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen in the finals of Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

The Indian top seed defeated second seed Nguyen 22-20, 21-11 in 34 minutes to clinch the title without dropping a single game throughout the tournament.

With the win, Patri joins the likes of Samiya Imad Farooqui (2017) and Tasnim Mir (2019) to be crowned Asian U-15 champions.

The 14-year-old Indian needed time to settle into the final against Nguyen and that allowed the Vietnamese to run the eventual champion close in the opening game. But once Patri closed out the opening game, she was in total control and closed out the match without breaking much sweat in the second game.

India’s Gnana Dattu TT also bagged a bronze medal in the boy’s U-17 singles category while three other Indian players made it to the quarter-final stage in the competition.