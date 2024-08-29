Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti moved into the second round of the men’s doubles event at the 2024 US Open after a straight-sets first round win on Wednesday in New York.

Another Indian competing at the event, N Sriram Balaji, who paired up with Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi, also made it through to the second round.

In a match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes on Court 6 of the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre, Bhambri and Olivetti came up with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the all-American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac.

The Indo-French pair remained unbroken on serve, saving three break points throughout the match while converting once in each set to book a spot in the second round.

They next play 15th seeded pair of Austin Krajicek of the US and Dutch player Jean-Julien Rojer.

Playing on Court 9, Balaji and Andreozzi had to work hard in a nail-biting match before coming from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10) against New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Mexican player Miguel Reyes-Varela.

The match lasted two hours and 36 minutes.

Some clutch tennis in key moments, especially in the tiebreak, along with the 61 winners compared to the opponents’ 41, helped Balaji and Andreozzi move into the next round, where they will face eighth seeds Michael Venus and Neil Skupski.

Former world No 1 doubles player Rohan Bopanna is yet to begin his campaign at the US Open. He, and partner Matthew Ebden, are scheduled to play the all-Dutch team of Robin Haase and Sander Arends on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Sumit Nagal, who was India’s only singles entry at the US Open, lost in straight sets to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the first round.