India at Paralympics 2024, Day 1
Live updates of the main events from Day 1 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Para badminton, mixed doubles SH6: Second seeded Indian pair of Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan taken on the American team of Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon.
Para badminton, mixed doubles SL3-SU5: Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan get a straight-games 21-14, 21-17 win over compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli, in a match that lasted 31 minutes.
Para badminton, mixed doubles SL3-SU5: The first Indians in action in Paris are in badminton. And it's an all-Indian affair as Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan take on the team of Palak Kohli and Suhas Yathiraj.
The excitement after the 2024 Olympic Games continues as the best para-athletes descend upon Paris for the Paralympic Games.
India has sent a contingent of 84 athletes across 12 sports, and there are strong expectations that the team will return with a bigger medal haul than what was achieved at the last edition in Tokyo.
The country had managed to win 12 Paralympic medals in total before 2020. In Tokyo, the contingent won 19 medals – five gold, eight silver and six bronze.
The likes of Krishna Nagar, one of the gold medallists from Tokyo, will take to the badminton court on Day 1. In archery, the talented and exciting world No 1 Sheetal Devi will undoubtedly be in the limelight as she leads the charge in the compound events.
Additionally, there will also be Indians featuring in cycling and taekwondo.
