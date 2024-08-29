Hockey India on Thursday announced that the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Bihar’s Rajgir.

The tournament, which will be jointly organised by Hockey India and the Bihar state government, will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11 to 20.

The 2023 edition was held in Jharkhand’s Ranchi where India won the title after beating Japan in the final.

Apart from India, 2024 Paris Olympic silver medallists China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to take part in the tournament.

The 2024 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is being hosted in China’s Hulunbuir from September 8 to 17.