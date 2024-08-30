On the second day of the Paris Paralympics, India opened its medal tally with four medals—three in shooting and one in athletics.

As the competition shifts to day threeIndian athletes in badminton, shooting and archery will be making strides towards securing a berth in potential medal rounds.

Archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita will progress to the elimination rounds in the individual compound open event.

In badminton, Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass will continue their pursuit of medals in the women’s singles, while Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, and Tarun will look to advance in the men’s singles.

With three of the four medals so far coming from shooting, other shooters will aim to add to the tally. Swaroop Unhalkar and Rubina Francis have the opportunity to reach the finals in their respective individual events.

Additionally, Anita and Narayana Konganapalle will compete in the PR3 mixed double sculls repechage round.

In athletics action, Parveen Kumar will be in the men's javelin throw final.

India's schedule – August 31 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Para Badminton 12:00 pm Women's Singles SL3 Mandeep Kaur No Para Badminton Not before 1:20 pm Men's Singles SL3 Nitesh Kumar No Para Badminton Not before 2:00 pm Men's Singles SL3 Manoj Sarkar No Para Badminton Not before 2:40 pm Men's Singles SL4 Sukant Kadam No Para Badminton Not before 3:20 pm Men's Singles SL4 Tarun No Para Badminton Not before 4:00 pm Women's Singles SU5 Manisha Ramadass No Para Shooting 1:00 pm Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification Swaroop Unhalkar No Para Cycling 1:30 pm Women's C1-3 500m Time Trial Qualifying Jyoti Gaderiya No Para Cycling 1:49 pm Men's C1-3 1000m Time Trial Qualifying Arshad Shaik No Para Rowing 2.40 pm PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Repechage Anita and Narayana Konganapalle No Para Shooting 3:30 pm P2 Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification Rubina Francis No Para Archery 7:00 pm Women's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination Round Sarita No Para Archery 8:59 pm Women's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination Round Sheetal Devi No Para Athletics 10:30 pm Men's Javelin Throw F57 Parveen Kumar YES