Avani Lekhara and Preethi Pal could have a chance of winning their second medals in Paris when they participate in their second events on Sunday at the 2024 Paralympics.
Lekhara will be competing in mixed 10m air rifle prine SH1 event along with Sidharth Banu while Pal will take to the Stade de France track once more when she participates in the women’s 200m T35 event.
September 1, Day 4 of the Paralympics in the French capital, will also see Sukant Kadam go up against compatriot Suhas Yathiraj for a place in the final of the men’s badminton singles SL4 event. Irrespective of the result of this semi-final, India is assured of a medal in this particular category.
Nitesh Kumar will also hope to add to India’s medal tally when he competes in the semi-final of the men’s badminton singles SL3 category.
Additionally, Ravi Rongali in men’s shotput along with Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in men’s high jump will aim to reach the podium in their respective events.
India's schedule – September 1 (timings in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal event
|Para Shooting
|1:00 pm
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification
| Sidharth Banu
Avani Lekhara
|No
|Para Athletics
|1:57 pm
|Women's 1500m T11 Round 1, Heat 1
|Rakshitha Raju
|No
|Para Rowing
|2:00 pm
|PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B
|Anita and Narayana Konganapalle
|No
|Para Shooting
|3:00 pm
|R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification
|Sriharsha Ramakrishna Devaraddi
|No
|Para Athletics
|3:13 pm
|Men's Shotput F40 Final
|Ravi Rongali
|Yes
|Para Shooting*
|4:30 pm
|R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final
| Sidharth Banu
Avani Lekhara
|Yes
|Para Shooting*
|6:30 pm
|R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final
|Sriharsha Ramakrishna Devaraddi
|Yes
|Para Archery
|7:17 pm
|Men's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination Round
|Rakesh Kumar
|No
|Para Badminton
|8:10 pm
|Men's Singles SL3 Semi-final
|Nitesh Kumar
|No
|Para Badminton
|8:10 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 Semi-final
|Sukant Kadam
|No
|Para Badminton
|8:10 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 Semi-final
|Suhas Yathiraj
|No
|Para Table tennis
|9:15 pm
|Women's Singles WS4 Round of 16
|Bhavinaben Patel
|No
|Para Archery*
|9:16 pm onwards
|Men's Individual Compound Open Quarter-final
|Rakesh Kumar
|No
|Para Archery*
|10:24 pm onwards
|Men's Individual Compound Open Semi-final
|Rakesh Kumar
|No
|Para Athletics
|10:40 pm
|Men's High Jump T47 Final
| Nishad Kumar
Ram Pal
|Yes
|Para Archery*
|11:13 pm
|Men's Individual Compound Open Bronze medal match
|Rakesh Kumar
|Yes
|Para Archery*
|11:30 pm
|Men's Individual Compound Open Gold medal match
|Rakesh Kumar
|Yes
|Para Athletics
|11:37 pm
|Women's 200m T35 Final
|Preethi Pal
|Yes
|Para Table Tennis
|12:15 am (on Sept 2)
|Women's Singles WS3 Round of 16
|Sonalben Patel
|No