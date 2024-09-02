India at Paralympics 2024, Day 5 Live: Sumit Antil begins title defence; three medals assured today
Live updates from main events from Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Live updates
Shooting, P3 - mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification: Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat are the first Indians in action today as they compete in the mixed 24m pistol SH1 event. It is one of the few individual events in Paralympics where both male and female shooters compete against each other.
There will be three series of 10 shots each in the precision and rapid event with the top eight qualifying for the final which will take place at 8.15pm tonight.
Shooting, Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Precision: Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat will be competing for India in this event. The rapid stage of the qualification event is scheduled for 4:30 pm IST today, with the final to take place at 8:15 pm. The top eight after the rapid stage will make it to the final.
The medal tally at the start of Day 5.
China has a strong lead in the overall tally with 33 gold medals, 27 silver and 11 bronze for 71 medals in total. India is currently 27th with one gold, two silver and four bronze for seven medals in total. That number will be expected to go up today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games!
It is a big day for India at the Paris Paralympics with at least three medals assured, if not more, across athletics, badminton and shooting.
Reigning Olympic champion Sumit Antil is favourite to defend his javelin title with the likes of Sandip Sanjay Sargar and Saneep hoping to make it an all-Indian podium.
Discus throwers Yogesh Kathuniya and Kanchan Lakhani will also be hoping to add to India’s tally today.
India are assured of three medals in badminton with Nitesh Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan competing in the finals of their respective events. There is also an Indian presence in four bronze medal matches.
After their disappointment in their respective individual events, Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar are hoping to clinch gold in the compound archery mixed team event.
Stay tuned!
