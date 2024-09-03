The Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will look to keep their medal rush going on Wednesday, with podium spots up for grabs in as many as seven events.
The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh will shoulder the Indian expectations in men’s individual open recurve archery event.
India will also be in contention for medals in P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1, men’s shot put F46, women’s shot put F46, and men’s club throw F51.
Moreover, two powerlifters – Sakina Khatun (women’s 45kg) and Paramjeet Kumar (men’s 49kg) – will also aim to add to India’s tally.
India's schedule – September 4 (timings in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal event
|Shooting
|1 pm
|P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal
|No
|Athletics
|1.35 pm
|Men's shot put F46
|Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar, Sachin Khilari
|Yes
|Table Tennis
|2.15 pm
|Women's singles WS4 Quarter-final 2
|Bhavinaben Patel
|No
|Athletics
|3.17 pm
|Women's shot put F46
|Amisha Rawat
|Yes
|Powerlifting
|3.30 pm
|Men's up to 49kg
|Paramjeet Kumar
|Yes
|Archery
|5.49 pm
|Men's individual recurve open 1/16 elimination
|Harvinder Singh
|No
|Powerlifting
|8.30 pm
|Women's up to 45kg
|Sakina Khatun
|Yes
|Athletics
|10.50 pm
|Men's club throw F51
|Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Amit Kumar Saroha
|Yes
|Athletics
|11.03 pm
|Women's 100m T12 Heat 1
|Simran
|No