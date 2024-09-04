The Indian challenge at the US Open comes to an end as Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian teammate Aldila Sutjiadi lost in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event on Tuesday.

In a match that lasted only 55 minutes, Bopanna and Sutjiadi, the eight seeds, were handed a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by all-American pair of Taylor Townsend and Donald Young.

Bopanna’s serve was broken at the first time of asking in the opening set, but the Indo-Indonesian pair levelled proceedings by breaking Young’s serve at the next opportunity.

Sutjiadi then failed to hold serve, giving the Americans an advantage, which they held to take the first set 6-3.

In the second set at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, Townsend and Young managed to break Bopanna’s serve to love in the fifth game to go up 3-2. They held on from there to win the set and secure their spot in the final.

Earlier in the Grand Slam, Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost in the third round of the men’s doubles event. Yuki Bhambri and French partner Albano Olivetti exited at that same stage in men’s doubles.

N Sriram Balaji, who had teamed up with Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi, lost in the second round.

India’s only representation in singles, Sumit Nagal, lost in the first round of the main draw to Tallon Griekspoor.