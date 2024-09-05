India at Paralympics 2024, Day 8 Live: Sidhartha Babu, Mona Agarwal in shooting action
Live updates of all the main events from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Live updates
Shooting, Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification: The first event of the day will involve Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal in the qualification round. Agarwal has already won the bronze in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. Babu, meanwhile, will be hoping to secure his qualification and strengthen India’s bid for a medal.
Action begins at 1:00 pm.
India continued to climb in the overall leaderboard, with the current tally of 24 putting the contingent 13th on the overall medal table at the start of September 5.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 8 of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
India continued to extends it’s record haul with four more medals on Wednesday. And there are plenty more podium places up for grabs today in Paris.
Harvinder Singh, became the first Indian archer – across the Olympics and Paralympics – to win a gold medal. And just a day after he stood on the top step in Paris, he’s back at the archery range as he pairs up with Pooja in the mixed recurve team event.
There will be action in judo, powerlifting, athletics and also in shooting, where Paris bronze medallist Mona Agarwal will compete in the qualification event of the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1.
Stay tuned for all the action in Paris!
