India at Paralympics 2024, Day 9 Live: Medal events in athletics, powerlifting; canoe races begin
Live updates of all the main events from Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Live updates
China has taken a commanding lead on the overall table. India is in 16th position with 25 medals – five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 9 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
India has now won 25 medals at this edition of the Paralympics, but that number could go up on Friday, with as many as six medals in the offing.
The canoeists are in action today, as is Simran who finished fourth in the women’s 100m T12 – today she competes in Round 1 of the women’s 200m T12 event.
There is action in powerlifting and a host of events in athletics to come today.
Stay tuned for live updates of all the key events from today.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel, 2024 Paris Paralympics website and Jio Cinema.