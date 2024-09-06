As India heads to the business end of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian athletes will begin with para cycling road events finals. While Arshad Shaik will represent India in the men's C1-3 road race, Jyoti Gaderiya will compete in the women's C1-3 road race.

Both events offer a chance for India to secure podium finishes.

Later, the spotlight shifts to para canoe with Yash Kumar competing in the men’s kayak single 200m KL1 semi-finals.

Indian hopes will also ride on Prachi Yadav, who will take part in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 semi-finals.

Additionally, in para swimming, Suyash Narayan Jadhav will aim for qualification as he competes in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 heats.

As the 2024 Paralympics approach their final days, India's athletes will be eager to seize every opportunity to add to the nation's medal tally.