India at Paralympics 2024, Day 10 Live: Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya in cycling action
Live updates of all the main events from Day 10 of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Live updates
Cycling, women's C1-3 road race: Jyoti Gaderiya is next in action. Her race distance is 56.8 km.
Cycling, men's C1-3 road race: Arshad Shaik up in action first for the Indian contingent today. He's up in the 71 km race.
China continues to dominate the medal tally with Great Britain in second place, having also hit the 100 medal-mark. India is in 17th place with 27 medals – six gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 10 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
India’s record medal tally has continued to swell, and there is an expectation that there may be a few more podium finishes on the last day of competitions.
Simran Sharma, the reigning world champion, is the favourite to win the women’s 200m T12 event later today.
But before the athletics events in the evening, the cyclists, canoeists and swimmer Suyash Jadhav will be in action today.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel, 2024 Paris Paralympics website and Jio Cinema.