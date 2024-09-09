The 2024 Pro Kabaddi League will kickstart on October 18 with a clash between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad, Mashal Sports, the organisers of the league announced on Monday.

The opening match of the season will feature the home side Telugu Titans and their star raider Pawan Sehrawat up against Pardeep Narwal, making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar – the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history after being bought for INR 1.015 Crores – take on the attacking prowess of Naveen Kumar, who is among the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Pro Kabaddi League returns back to a three-city format for the 2024 season, with the first leg set to be held in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. The league will then move to Noida for the second leg from November 10 to December 1 before moving to Pune from December 3 to December 24.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.