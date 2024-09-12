The National Rifle Association of India has announced a 23-member Indian squad for the ISSF World Cup Final for rifle, pistol and shotgun, scheduled to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

The Indian team has nine members from the Paris 2024 Olympics team which returned with three bronze medals and a total of 11 Olympians, who will compete across 12 individual Olympic events.

Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, who won the three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, have not been named in the squad.

“We have a strong squad of proven performers for the ISSF year-ender and look forward to a strong performance,” said Kunwar Sultan Singh, secretary general of the NRAI.

Four shooters, Divyansh Singh Panwar (men’s 10m air rifle), Sonam Uttam Maskar (women’s 10m air rifle), Rhythm Sangwan (women’s 10m air pistol & 25m pistol) and Ganemat Sekhon (women’s skeet) have been directly selected by the ISSF as per their ISSF rankings while the rest have availed of the host country quota by using the Olympic ranking trials results.

Seasoned shooters and Olympians Mairaj Ahmed Khan (men’s skeet) and Chain Singh (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) will be seen representing India once again. Besides Sangwan, the other Paris Olympians in the squad include the likes of Arjun Babuta (men’s 10m air rifle), Arjun Singh Cheema (men’s 10m air pistol), Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu (men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol), Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Maheshwari Chauhan (women’s skeet) and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet).

Sangwan will be the only shooter to compete in two events.