The Indian open and women’s teams continued their winning run in the third round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Friday.

The open team beat hosts Hungary 3.5-0.5 while the women’s team beat Switzerland 3-1.

Having won all eight matches at the tournament before, the Indian open team dropped their first points after GM Vidit Gujrathi was held to a draw by GM Gabor Papp.

GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM Gukesh Dommaraju both won with white pieces while GM R Praggnanandhaa secured India’s third win with the black pieces.

The Indian women’s team lost their first match of the tournament as GM Harika Dronavalli, playing with the black pieces, lost to GM Alexandra Kosteniuk.

GM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Divya Deshmukh and IM Vantika Agrawal all won their respective matches to give India the win.

India are top of the standings in the open section while the women’s team are seventh.

The open team will next face Serbia while the women’s team will play France.